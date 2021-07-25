Sun, 25 Jul 2021

News RELEASES

International

Section
All NYC public health workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Due to the upswing in the spread of the Covid Delta variant, New York City ...

Plea for jailed protesters and journalists in Myanmar to be freed

IFEX is calling for the restoration of media licenses to IFEX member Mizzima News and other media outlets who have ...

Former Honduras president, family banned from entry to U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has barred former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa and his wife, Rosa Elena Bonilla ...

Air pollution from western U.S. state fires seen in east coast cities

PORTLAND, Oregon: Wildfires across the United States and Canada, including Oregon's "monster" two-week-old Bootleg blaze, caused harmful air pollution as ...

U.S. targets Chinese officials following end of Hong Kong democracy

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States has imposed sanctions on seven Chinese officials, all deputy directors at the China-Hong Kong liaison ...

Britain favors placing U.S. deep space radar station in U.K.

LONDON, England: A U.S. Space Force proposal to base a radar system in Britain to monitor spacecraft up to 22,400 ...

Sports

Section
Avalanche re-sign D Cale Makar to six-year deal

The Colorado Avalanche have locked up Cale Makar long-term, signing the defenseman to a six-year contract on Saturday. Makar, 22, ...

John Mulaney files for divorce from Anna Marie Tendler

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): American stand-up comedian and actor John Mulaney has filed for divorce from artist Anna Marie ...

Lions, Springboks set for Test series like none before

Never in the long history of the British & Irish Lions has there been a series that remotely resembles that ...

Rockies building confidence as series continues vs. Dodgers

The Colorado Rockies are starting to find out that the Los Angeles Dodgers aren't as intimidating as they once seemed. ...

Kevin Gausman aims to help Giants rebound vs. Pirates

Right-hander Kevin Gausman will look to improve upon his impressive record following San Francisco Giants losses when he faces the ...

Sri Lanka squad hits back at criticism with social media boycott

Sri Lanka's head coach Mickey Arthur ordered the national squad off social media on Saturday after disgruntled fans launched a ...

Movie Review

The Parallax View
Parallax View