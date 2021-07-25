Sun, 25 Jul 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Cambodian Times.

More Information
31
Partly Cloudy in Phnom-Penh

International

Section
UK seizes assets, bans entry to son of president of Equatorial Guinea

LONDON, England: Britain has banned entry to the son of Equatorial Guinea's long-serving president for using millions of dollars in ...

CIA looks to Russia as probable cause of 'Havana Syndrome' attacks

WASHINGTON, D.C.: About 100 CIA officers and family members serving abroad have complained of ailments that include migraines and dizziness ...

All NYC public health workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Due to the upswing in the spread of the Covid Delta variant, New York City ...

Plea for jailed protesters and journalists in Myanmar to be freed

IFEX is calling for the restoration of media licenses to IFEX member Mizzima News and other media outlets who have ...

Former Honduras president, family banned from entry to U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has barred former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa and his wife, Rosa Elena Bonilla ...

Air pollution from western U.S. state fires seen in east coast cities

PORTLAND, Oregon: Wildfires across the United States and Canada, including Oregon's "monster" two-week-old Bootleg blaze, caused harmful air pollution as ...

Sports

Section
T-Wolves overtake Pacers for first with NBA 2K League sweep

T-Wolves Gaming swept two games from Pacers Gaming on Saturday, with the winner overtaking the loser for first place in ...

Pirates ring up 16 hits in rout of Giants

Gregory Polanco and Kevin Newman drove in three runs apiece Saturday night as the Pittsburgh Pirates roughed up San Francisco ...

Dodgers' bullpen bounces back in shutout of Rockies

Austin Barnes hit a second-inning home run and the beleaguered Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen delivered 3 2/3 hitless innings in ...

Positive COVID test knocks Bryson DeChambeau out of Olympics

Bryson DeChambeau was scratched from the U.S. men's Olympic golf team on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19 in the ...

Teoscar Hernandez leads Blue Jays in rout of Mets

Teoscar Hernandez went deep twice Saturday night to spark a five-homer barrage by the Toronto Blue Jays. who beat the ...

Royals come from behind, hang on against Tigers

Carlos Santana and Salvador Perez hit three-run homers to help the Kansas City Royals rally from a six-run deficit and ...

Movie Review

The Parallax View
Parallax View