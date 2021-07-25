Finch ruled out of Windies tour

Sun, 25 Jul 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Cambodian Times.

More Information
30
Partly Cloudy in Phnom-Penh

International

Section
UK seizes assets, bans entry to son of president of Equatorial Guinea

LONDON, England: Britain has banned entry to the son of Equatorial Guinea's long-serving president for using millions of dollars in ...

CIA looks to Russia as probable cause of 'Havana Syndrome' attacks

WASHINGTON, D.C.: About 100 CIA officers and family members serving abroad have complained of ailments that include migraines and dizziness ...

All NYC public health workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Due to the upswing in the spread of the Covid Delta variant, New York City ...

Plea for jailed protesters and journalists in Myanmar to be freed

IFEX is calling for the restoration of media licenses to IFEX member Mizzima News and other media outlets who have ...

Former Honduras president, family banned from entry to U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has barred former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa and his wife, Rosa Elena Bonilla ...

Air pollution from western U.S. state fires seen in east coast cities

PORTLAND, Oregon: Wildfires across the United States and Canada, including Oregon's "monster" two-week-old Bootleg blaze, caused harmful air pollution as ...

Sports

Section
Eight new faces in Wallabies' Rugby Championship squad

Australia named an enlarged 42-man squad, including eight uncapped players, Sunday as they continued to build toward the Bledisloe Cup ...

Mariners beat A's on walk-off wild pitch

Mitch Haniger homered twice, doubled and drove in three runs as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Oakland Athletics 5-4 ...

Tokyo Olympics: Naomi Osaka enters second round

Tokyo [Japan], July 25 (ANI): 2021 Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka on Sunday entered the second round of the women's ...

Finch ruled out of Windies tour

Bridgetown [Barbados], July 25 (ANI): Australia captain Aaron Finch on Sunday was ruled out of the remainder of the tour ...

Rowdy Tellez's power surge lifts Brewers over White Sox

Rowdy Tellez went 3-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers slugged their way to a 6-1 ...

T-Wolves overtake Pacers for first with NBA 2K League sweep

T-Wolves Gaming swept two games from Pacers Gaming on Saturday, with the winner overtaking the loser for first place in ...

Movie Review

The Parallax View
Parallax View