UK seizes assets, bans entry to son of president of Equatorial Guinea

LONDON, England: Britain has banned entry to the son of Equatorial Guinea's long-serving president for using millions of dollars in ...

CIA looks to Russia as probable cause of 'Havana Syndrome' attacks

WASHINGTON, D.C.: About 100 CIA officers and family members serving abroad have complained of ailments that include migraines and dizziness ...

All NYC public health workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Due to the upswing in the spread of the Covid Delta variant, New York City ...

Plea for jailed protesters and journalists in Myanmar to be freed

IFEX is calling for the restoration of media licenses to IFEX member Mizzima News and other media outlets who have ...

Former Honduras president, family banned from entry to U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has barred former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa and his wife, Rosa Elena Bonilla ...

Air pollution from western U.S. state fires seen in east coast cities

PORTLAND, Oregon: Wildfires across the United States and Canada, including Oregon's "monster" two-week-old Bootleg blaze, caused harmful air pollution as ...

Yankees reinstate 3B Gio Urshela from COVID-19 IL

The New York Yankees reinstated third baseman Gio Urshela from the COVID-19 injured list before Sunday's game against the Red ...

Report: CB Brian Poole to sign with Saints

Free agent cornerback Brian Poole is reportedly set to sign with the New Orleans Saints. Poole, 28, told reporter Josina ...

Reports: Bears trade WR Anthony Miller to Texans

The Chicago Bears have traded wide receiver Anthony Miller to the Houston Texans in a deal that includes a swap ...

France, Evan Fournier stun Team USA in Olympic hoops

France went on a 14-0 run late in the fourth quarter to stun Team USA 83-76 on Sunday in the ...

Malaika Arora fangirls over Jennifer Lopez

Washington [US], July 25 (ANI): Bollywood diva Malaika Arora got star-struck after seeing American superstar Jennifer Lopez's birthday pictures through ...

Movie Review

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (4K UHD)