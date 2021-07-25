Sun, 25 Jul 2021

UK seizes assets, bans entry to son of president of Equatorial Guinea

LONDON, England: Britain has banned entry to the son of Equatorial Guinea's long-serving president for using millions of dollars in ...

CIA looks to Russia as probable cause of 'Havana Syndrome' attacks

WASHINGTON, D.C.: About 100 CIA officers and family members serving abroad have complained of ailments that include migraines and dizziness ...

All NYC public health workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Due to the upswing in the spread of the Covid Delta variant, New York City ...

Plea for jailed protesters and journalists in Myanmar to be freed

IFEX is calling for the restoration of media licenses to IFEX member Mizzima News and other media outlets who have ...

Former Honduras president, family banned from entry to U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has barred former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa and his wife, Rosa Elena Bonilla ...

Air pollution from western U.S. state fires seen in east coast cities

PORTLAND, Oregon: Wildfires across the United States and Canada, including Oregon's "monster" two-week-old Bootleg blaze, caused harmful air pollution as ...

Russians Top Biles, Americans in Gymnastics Qualifying

TOKYO - The trouble started early. A step out of bounds on floor exercise here. An extra hop on vault ...

Nishikori aims to 'bring better news' and lift Covid gloom

Japan's Kei Nishikori pledged to win as many matches as possible at the Tokyo Olympics to brighten the sombre mood ...

Ledecky edges Titmus in 400 free heats as Olympic records tumble

Katie Ledecky edged Australian arch-rival Ariarne Titmus Sunday to be quickest in the 400m freestyle heats, setting the scene for ...

Rowdy Tellez bids to power Brewers to sweep of White Sox

Rowdy Tellez is proving to be a perfect fit for the Milwaukee Brewers, who aim for a sweep of their ...

Shorthanded Dodgers look for series win vs. Rockies

The shorthanded Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play one more game before reinforcements arrive, taking on the visiting Colorado ...

Giants look for 'sense of urgency' in finale vs. Pirates

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler promised a new look when his team attempts to salvage the finale of a ...

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (4K UHD)