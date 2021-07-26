Mon, 26 Jul 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Cambodian Times.

More Information
27
Partly Cloudy in Phnom-Penh

International

Section
New York state confiscates firearms in 10th buyback event of year

NEW YORK, New York Hundreds of guns were turned over in Syracuse on Saturday by owners responding to a buyback.New ...

UK seizes assets, bans entry to son of president of Equatorial Guinea

LONDON, England: Britain has banned entry to the son of Equatorial Guinea's long-serving president for using millions of dollars in ...

CIA looks to Russia as probable cause of 'Havana Syndrome' attacks

WASHINGTON, D.C.: About 100 CIA officers and family members serving abroad have complained of ailments that include migraines and dizziness ...

All NYC public health workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Due to the upswing in the spread of the Covid Delta variant, New York City ...

Plea for jailed protesters and journalists in Myanmar to be freed

IFEX is calling for the restoration of media licenses to IFEX member Mizzima News and other media outlets who have ...

Former Honduras president, family banned from entry to U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has barred former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa and his wife, Rosa Elena Bonilla ...

Sports

Section
Bears put RB/returner Tarik Cohen on PUP list

The Chicago Bears placed running back/return specialist Tarik Cohen on the physically unable to perform list on Sunday. Cohen sustained ...

Will Smith homers late to lead Dodgers over Rockies

Will Smith hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning and Chris Taylor went deep twice as the Los ...

Reports: Padres acquire Adam Frazier from Pirates

The San Diego Padres acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier, who leads Major League Baseball in hits, in a trade ...

Mariners rally, take three of four from A's

Kyle Seager hit a two-run single and Marco Gonzales earned his second consecutive victory as the Seattle Mariners defeated the ...

LaMonte Wade Jr. smacks two homers as Giants knock off Pirates

LaMonte Wade Jr. belted two home runs and a double, Wilmer Flores triggered a three-run sixth inning with a homer ...

Browns place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns announced Sunday that rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was placed on the COVID-19 list. It wasn't immediately known ...

Movie Review

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (4K UHD)