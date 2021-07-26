Tokyo [Japan], July 26 (ANI): India men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Monday were defeated by world number one Indonesian pair of Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo in the Group A Play Stage here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The Indonesian pair defeated Chirag and Satwik 21-13, 21-12 in the Group A Play Stage match.

The world number one men's doubles pair took the first game quite easily and they needed to win one more to register a victory in the match. Chirag and Satwik had no answers in the second game as well and they ended up losing the match in straight games.

On Sunday, shuttler PV Sindhu started her Tokyo Olympics campaign on a good note as she won her opening Group J match at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 2.

Sindhu defeated Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10 in the Group J match. The entire match lasted for just 28 minutes. (ANI)