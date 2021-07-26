Mon, 26 Jul 2021

Tokyo Olympics again bans some Russian athletes due to drug use

TOKYO, Japan: The World Anti-Doping Agency has reported that a number of Russian athletes have been banned from competing at ...

New York state confiscates firearms in 10th buyback event of year

NEW YORK, New York Hundreds of guns were turned over in Syracuse on Saturday by owners responding to a buyback.New ...

UK seizes assets, bans entry to son of president of Equatorial Guinea

LONDON, England: Britain has banned entry to the son of Equatorial Guinea's long-serving president for using millions of dollars in ...

CIA looks to Russia as probable cause of 'Havana Syndrome' attacks

WASHINGTON, D.C.: About 100 CIA officers and family members serving abroad have complained of ailments that include migraines and dizziness ...

All NYC public health workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Due to the upswing in the spread of the Covid Delta variant, New York City ...

Plea for jailed protesters and journalists in Myanmar to be freed

IFEX is calling for the restoration of media licenses to IFEX member Mizzima News and other media outlets who have ...

13-year-old Momiji Nishiya claims gold in skateboarding

Tokyo [Japan], July 26 (ANI): Japan's 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya won her first-ever women's street skateboarding gold here at Ariake Park ...

Mariners host Astros in battle of rookie starters

The Seattle Mariners, who started the season with a six-man starting pitching rotation, are now struggling to find a healthy ...

Tigers relieved to be home against Twins

July has been a streaky month for the Detroit Tigers, who open a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins on ...

Eloy Jimenez's return excites White Sox at Royals

The long-awaited return of Eloy Jimenez comes in time for the Chicago White Sox to continue their road success against ...

Blue Jays look to slow surging Red Sox

Nick Pivetta aims to keep the Boston Red Sox on a roll as they open a four-game series at home ...

Braves look to slash division gap vs. Mets

The Atlanta Braves have alternated between wins and losses since the All-Star break, but they have found themselves falling farther ...

