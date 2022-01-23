Sun, 23 Jan 2022

Hundreds of Cubans expected to receive prison terms after July riots

HAVANA, Cuba: Courts in Cuba concluded six mass trials involving individuals allegedly participating in the largest and most unruly demonstrations ...

UK's Johnson announces easing of COVID-19 restrictions

LONDON, England: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that since infections are leveling off in most parts of the ...

Slovenia, Taiwan to open representative offices, China condemns move

BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic ...

Mexican journalists murdered while reporting on drugs, corruption

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: In a blow to the country's press corp, two Mexican journalists who had reported their country's slide ...

After becoming oldest living man, Spaniard dies at 112

LEON, Spain: Saturnino de la Fuente Garca, believed to be the world's oldest man, died on January 18 at age ...

Drones in Sweden reported over nuclear plants, palace

STOCKHOLM, Sweden: Sweden's security service is investigating drone sightings reported over key Swedish sites, including nuclear plants.Sightings were reported at ...

Bengals defeat Titans on FG as time expires, 19-16

Rookie Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired to propel the visiting Cincinnati Bengals to a berth ...

Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) inactive vs. 49ers

Three-time Pro Bowl left tackle David Bakhtiari was ruled inactive by the Green Bay Packers for Saturday night's NFC divisional ...

Spurs' Dejounte Murray seeks third straight triple-double vs. Sixers

The San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers are both in search of consistency -- especially defensively -- when they square ...

Blazers try to secure winning road trip vs. Raptors

The Portland Trail Blazers hope to finish a six-game road trip with a winning record Sunday night when they meet ...

David Pastrnak's goal lifts Bruins over Jets

David Pastrnak scored a power-play goal early in the third period to break a tie and lead the Boston Bruins ...

Bucs activate Leonard Fournette off IR, waive Le'Veon Bell

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated Leonard Fournette from injured reserve on Saturday and waived fellow running back Le'Veon Bell. The ...

