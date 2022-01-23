Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) inactive vs. 49ers

Get a daily dose of Cambodian Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Cambodian Times.More Information
HAVANA, Cuba: Courts in Cuba concluded six mass trials involving individuals allegedly participating in the largest and most unruly demonstrations ...
LONDON, England: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that since infections are leveling off in most parts of the ...
BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic ...
MEXICO CITY, Mexico: In a blow to the country's press corp, two Mexican journalists who had reported their country's slide ...
LEON, Spain: Saturnino de la Fuente Garca, believed to be the world's oldest man, died on January 18 at age ...
STOCKHOLM, Sweden: Sweden's security service is investigating drone sightings reported over key Swedish sites, including nuclear plants.Sightings were reported at ...
Rookie Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired to propel the visiting Cincinnati Bengals to a berth ...
Three-time Pro Bowl left tackle David Bakhtiari was ruled inactive by the Green Bay Packers for Saturday night's NFC divisional ...
The San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers are both in search of consistency -- especially defensively -- when they square ...
The Portland Trail Blazers hope to finish a six-game road trip with a winning record Sunday night when they meet ...
David Pastrnak scored a power-play goal early in the third period to break a tie and lead the Boston Bruins ...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated Leonard Fournette from injured reserve on Saturday and waived fellow running back Le'Veon Bell. The ...