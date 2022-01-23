Sun, 23 Jan 2022

News RELEASES

International

U.S. unlikely to organize evacuations for Americans in Ukraine

US citizens in Ukraine advised to board commercial flights in case push comes to shove A spokesperson for the US ...

Hundreds of Cubans expected to receive prison terms after July riots

HAVANA, Cuba: Courts in Cuba concluded six mass trials involving individuals allegedly participating in the largest and most unruly demonstrations ...

UK's Johnson announces easing of COVID-19 restrictions

LONDON, England: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that since infections are leveling off in most parts of the ...

Slovenia, Taiwan to open representative offices, China condemns move

BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic ...

Mexican journalists murdered while reporting on drugs, corruption

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: In a blow to the country's press corp, two Mexican journalists who had reported their country's slide ...

After becoming oldest living man, Spaniard dies at 112

LEON, Spain: Saturnino de la Fuente Garca, believed to be the world's oldest man, died on January 18 at age ...

Sports

Defensive issues plague Sens, Jackets ahead of battle

Keeping pucks out of the net continues to be an issue for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Ottawa Senators. With ...

Kings head east looking for spark, face Devils first

Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan is convinced his team can match up with all the others in the NHL. ...

NHL roundup: Oilers turn back Flames, end skid at 7 games

Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal as part of his four-point game and led the host Edmonton Oilers to a ...

Australian Open: Nadal decimates Mannarino to storm into quarter-finals

Melbourne [Australia], January 23 (ANI): Sixth-seed Rafael Nadal decimated Adrian Mannarino of France 7-6 (16-14), 6-2, 6-2 in a match ...

Serie A: Dzeko's late winner puts Inter Milan firmly on top; Atalanta, Udinese held to goalless draw

Milan [Italy], January 23 (ANI): Edin Dzeko struck a late winner as Inter Milan earned three points in Serie A ...

Lightning blitz Sharks early and often in drubbing

Steven Stamkos scored one of Tampa Bay's four goals in the game's opening 12:32 of play as the Lightning hammered ...

Movie Review

