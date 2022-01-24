Mon, 24 Jan 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Cambodian Times.

More Information
26
Fair in Phnom-Penh

International

Section
Restaurants say Minneapolis vaccine rules unfair, sue city

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: The city of Minneapolis and its mayor are being sued by restaurant and bar owners, in response to ...

U.S. unlikely to organize evacuations for Americans in Ukraine

US citizens in Ukraine advised to board commercial flights in case push comes to shove A spokesperson for the US ...

Hundreds of Cubans expected to receive prison terms after July riots

HAVANA, Cuba: Courts in Cuba concluded six mass trials involving individuals allegedly participating in the largest and most unruly demonstrations ...

UK's Johnson announces easing of COVID-19 restrictions

LONDON, England: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that since infections are leveling off in most parts of the ...

Slovenia, Taiwan to open representative offices, China condemns move

BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic ...

Mexican journalists murdered while reporting on drugs, corruption

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: In a blow to the country's press corp, two Mexican journalists who had reported their country's slide ...

Sports

Section
Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs out, C Ryan Jensen in vs. Rams

All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs will miss the first game of his two-year NFL career on Sunday when the Tampa ...

Report: Gonzaga suspend John Stockton's tickets over mask rules

Hall of Famer John Stockton is one of Gonzaga's most notable alums. But a conflict over the university's mask mandate ...

Wake Forest looks to continue ACC climb vs. Boston College

Wake Forest continues picking up elusive victories as it moves up the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. The Demon Deacons (16-4, ...

Kyrgios elaborates on dressing room fracas with 'salty opponents

Controversial tennis star Nick Kyrgios has revealed what happened when he says an opposing coach tried to fight him and ...

Australian Open defends decision on Peng Shuai t-shirts

Fans were asked to remove banners and t-shirts bearing the name of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai at Melbourne ParkThe ...

AFC Women's Asian Cup: China PR turn on style against IR Iran

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Eight-time champions China PR further underlined their AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 title ...

Movie Review

Cat People