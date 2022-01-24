Mon, 24 Jan 2022

Partly Cloudy in Phnom-Penh

International

French adventurer dies attempting solo Atlantic crossing

LE PECQ, France: A 75-year-old Frenchman has reportedly died during a solo attempt to row across the Atlantic Ocean. The ...

Chevron, Total to end business ties with Myanmar

PARIS, France: Two of the largest energy companies have announced that they are leaving Myanmar, citing human rights abuses and ...

Restaurants say Minneapolis vaccine rules unfair, sue city

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: The city of Minneapolis and its mayor are being sued by restaurant and bar owners, in response to ...

U.S. unlikely to organize evacuations for Americans in Ukraine

US citizens in Ukraine advised to board commercial flights in case push comes to shove A spokesperson for the US ...

Hundreds of Cubans expected to receive prison terms after July riots

HAVANA, Cuba: Courts in Cuba concluded six mass trials involving individuals allegedly participating in the largest and most unruly demonstrations ...

UK's Johnson announces easing of COVID-19 restrictions

LONDON, England: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that since infections are leveling off in most parts of the ...

Sports

Flames look to right ship against strong Blues team

In so many ways, the Calgary Flames are on the right track. Despite having only one win in their last ...

Faltering Jazz hope to slow down surging Suns

Phoenix has sizzled since the start of January, winning nine of its last 10 games. Now the Suns turn up ...

Shorthanded Bulls look to get on track against Thunder

After a hot start to the season, the Chicago Bulls have struggled over the last two weeks. Heading into Monday's ...

Knicks hope to improve winning road record vs. Cavaliers

RJ Barrett expressed confidence in the Knicks' ability to win on the road after New York snapped a three-game losing ...

Babar Azam named ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of 2021

Dubai [UAE], January 24 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been named as ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of 2021. Babar ...

ICC Women's WC: Bismah Maroof to lead Pakistan

Karachi [Pakistan], January 24 (ANI): Bismah Maroof will lead the national side in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in ...

Movie Review

The Vanishing (Spoorloos)
Vanishing