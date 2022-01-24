Mon, 24 Jan 2022

News RELEASES

Chevron, Total to end business ties with Myanmar

PARIS, France: Two of the largest energy companies have announced that they are leaving Myanmar, citing human rights abuses and ...

Restaurants say Minneapolis vaccine rules unfair, sue city

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: The city of Minneapolis and its mayor are being sued by restaurant and bar owners, in response to ...

U.S. unlikely to organize evacuations for Americans in Ukraine

US citizens in Ukraine advised to board commercial flights in case push comes to shove A spokesperson for the US ...

Hundreds of Cubans expected to receive prison terms after July riots

HAVANA, Cuba: Courts in Cuba concluded six mass trials involving individuals allegedly participating in the largest and most unruly demonstrations ...

UK's Johnson announces easing of COVID-19 restrictions

LONDON, England: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that since infections are leveling off in most parts of the ...

Slovenia, Taiwan to open representative offices, China condemns move

BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic ...

Kraken knock off Panthers for third win in four games

Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist as the Seattle Kraken defeated the visiting Florida Panthers 5-3 Sunday night. ...

Jana Kramer gets baptised, says 'today I made my faith public'

Washington [US], January 24 (ANI): Country singer Jana Kramer has revealed that she got baptised on Sunday. As per People ...

Warriors survive tense final minutes to defeat Jazz

Kevon Looney's three-point play with 1:48 remaining gave Golden State a five-point lead and the Warriors survived a late flurry ...

Nuggets hold on to down Pistons

Nikola Jokic had 34 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, Will Barton scored 14, and the host Denver Nuggets beat ...

Karl-Anthony Towns takes over in 4th as Wolves beat Nets

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 15 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away down the ...

Winning 3-0 against India shows some good signs for team, says Mark Boucher

Cape Town [South Africa], January 24 (ANI): South Africa head coach Mark Boucher feels that the series win against India ...

