Mon, 24 Jan 2022

News RELEASES

French adventurer dies attempting solo Atlantic crossing

LE PECQ, France: A 75-year-old Frenchman has reportedly died during a solo attempt to row across the Atlantic Ocean. The ...

Chevron, Total to end business ties with Myanmar

PARIS, France: Two of the largest energy companies have announced that they are leaving Myanmar, citing human rights abuses and ...

Restaurants say Minneapolis vaccine rules unfair, sue city

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: The city of Minneapolis and its mayor are being sued by restaurant and bar owners, in response to ...

U.S. unlikely to organize evacuations for Americans in Ukraine

US citizens in Ukraine advised to board commercial flights in case push comes to shove A spokesperson for the US ...

Hundreds of Cubans expected to receive prison terms after July riots

HAVANA, Cuba: Courts in Cuba concluded six mass trials involving individuals allegedly participating in the largest and most unruly demonstrations ...

UK's Johnson announces easing of COVID-19 restrictions

LONDON, England: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that since infections are leveling off in most parts of the ...

Rangers' Chris Kreider looks to continue scoring surge against Kings

Nearly two years ago, Chris Kreider was a candidate to be traded before eventually signing a seven-year contract extension. Now ...

Odds favor Chiefs, Rams in NFL championship games

Early betting odds favor the home teams in the upcoming NFL championship games. Following a thrilling victory in overtime against ...

Marais Erasmus adjudged ICC Umpire of 2021

Dubai [UAE], January 24 (ANI): South Africa official Marais Erasmus on Monday was named as the ICC Umpire of the ...

NHL roundup: Sidney Crosby's SO goal lifts Pens past Jets

Sidney Crosby notched the only goal in a shootout Sunday as the Pittsburgh Penguins erased a two-goal deficit to win ...

Blues defeat roster-challenged Canucks

Ville Husso made 38 saves to lead the visiting St. Louis Blues past the depleted Vancouver Canucks 3-1 Sunday. Justin ...

Former Georgia WR Jermaine Burton to transfer to Alabama

Alabama may have lost to Georgia in the national championship game, but the rivalry continued off the field Sunday as ...

