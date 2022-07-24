Sun, 24 Jul 2022

International

Americans try to stay cool during ongoing heat wave

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Amidst the increasing likelihood of extreme weather, this week some 100 million Americans are under ...

EU tells members to reduce gas use by 15% to ensure winter supplies

BRUSSELS, Belgium: After President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian gas and oil sent to Europe could be reduced further and ...

China warns of 'forceful measures' if U.S. official visits Taiwan

BEIJING, China: After reports about U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's upcoming visit to Taiwan, the Chinese government warned ...

Early morning raid on protesters in Colombo widely condemned

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - New Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesing who got the stamp of approval from the national parliament ...

Ireland objects to EU proposal to tax streaming services like Netflix

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland has sent a letter to the EU Commission urging caution in seeking to tax internet streaming services, ...

US confiscates $500,000 paid to North Korean hackers

WASHINGTON D.C.: Deputy Attorney-General Lisa Monaco has announced that the U.S. has seized some $500,000 in ransom paid by a ...

Sports

Cardinals LHP Steven Matz (knee) leaves game

St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Steven Matz left his start against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night with a left knee ...

Packers put LT David Bakhtiari on PUP list

The Green Bay Packers put All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Saturday. ...

Following 28-5 win, Blue Jays top Red Sox again

Santiago Espinal and George Springer had RBI singles to bring home the tying and go-ahead runs during a three-run third ...

Cubs release LHP Daniel Norris

The Chicago Cubs released left-hander Daniel Norris prior to Saturday night's road game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cubs designated ...

Top recruit GG Jackson chooses South Carolina after UNC decommit

Five-star forward GG Jackson, previously ranked No. 1 in the 2023 class by 247sports, has announced a commitment to South ...

Movie Review

