Short closing at Washington National Airport due to drone warning

WASHINGTON D.C.: Flights at Reagan Washington National Airport were suspended for some 13 minutes on July 21 following a drone ...

Record breaking heat, along with wildfires, reaches Poland, Greece

ATHENS, Greece: As firefighters battled wildfires across the continent this week, the heat wave scorching Europe moved eastwards to Italy, ...

Indonesian court rules against legalizing medical marijuana

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia's Constitutional Court has rejected a judicial review of the country's narcotics law, which could have potentially legalized ...

Americans try to stay cool during ongoing heat wave

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Amidst the increasing likelihood of extreme weather, this week some 100 million Americans are under ...

EU tells members to reduce gas use by 15% to ensure winter supplies

BRUSSELS, Belgium: After President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian gas and oil sent to Europe could be reduced further and ...

China warns of 'forceful measures' if U.S. official visits Taiwan

BEIJING, China: After reports about U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's upcoming visit to Taiwan, the Chinese government warned ...

Report: Pete Rose allowed to attend Phillies' celebration

Pete Rose is expected to be at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Aug. 7 to celebrate the 1980 World ...

Yankees activate RHP Ron Marinaccio from IL

The New York Yankees reinstated Ron Marinaccio from the 15-day injured list and designated fellow right-hander Shane Greene for assignment ...

Tigers place RHP Michael Pineda on 15-day injured list

The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander Michael Pineda on the 15-day injured list on Sunday, hours after he left his most ...

Colts place All-Pro LB Darius Leonard on PUP list

The Indianapolis Colts placed star linebacker Darius Leonard on the active/physically unable to perform list Sunday as a result of ...

Bills to place CB Tre'Davious White on PUP list

Buffalo Bills All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list, coach Sean McDermott ...

You are a true champion: President Kovind hails Neeraj Chopra on winning silver medal

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday lavished praise on Neeraj Chopra after he bagged ...

The Occupant (Hogar)