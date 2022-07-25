Mon, 25 Jul 2022

Short closing at Washington National Airport due to drone warning

WASHINGTON D.C.: Flights at Reagan Washington National Airport were suspended for some 13 minutes on July 21 following a drone ...

Record breaking heat, along with wildfires, reaches Poland, Greece

ATHENS, Greece: As firefighters battled wildfires across the continent this week, the heat wave scorching Europe moved eastwards to Italy, ...

Indonesian court rules against legalizing medical marijuana

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia's Constitutional Court has rejected a judicial review of the country's narcotics law, which could have potentially legalized ...

Americans try to stay cool during ongoing heat wave

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Amidst the increasing likelihood of extreme weather, this week some 100 million Americans are under ...

EU tells members to reduce gas use by 15% to ensure winter supplies

BRUSSELS, Belgium: After President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian gas and oil sent to Europe could be reduced further and ...

China warns of 'forceful measures' if U.S. official visits Taiwan

BEIJING, China: After reports about U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's upcoming visit to Taiwan, the Chinese government warned ...

Cardinals P Steven Matz (knee) returns to IL

The St. Louis Cardinals placed left-handed pitcher Steven Matz on the 15-day injured list on Sunday because of a left ...

Yan Gomes goes deep twice as Cubs sweep Phillies

Yan Gomes hit two solo home runs, rookie Nelson Velazquez added his own solo shot with a single and the ...

Giants send 3B Evan Longoria back to IL with hamstring strain

The San Francisco Giants placed third baseman Evan Longoria on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained right hamstring ...

Texans WR John Metchie III announces leukemia diagnosis

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. Metchie, ...

Angels DFA INF Jonathan Villar after two-error game

The Los Angeles Angels parted ways with veteran infielder Jonathan Villar, designating him for assignment Sunday while the club purchased ...

Chelsea boss savages stars after humbling preseason defeat

Thomas Tuchel had some harsh words for his Chelsea side after they were humiliated by ArsenalChelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel ...

The Occupant (Hogar)