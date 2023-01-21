Jamal Murray's first triple-double helps Nuggets pound Pacers

Get a daily dose of Cambodian Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...
HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...
POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...
ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Local officials have said that at least nine people died after tornadoes destroyed homes and knocked out power ...
ROME, Italy: After three decades on the run, Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy's No. 1 fugitive and a Mafia boss convicted ...
Kyrie Irving dominated the fourth quarter and finished with a season-high 48 points and 11 rebounds to lift the Brooklyn ...
Aaron Gordon scored 28 points, Jamal Murray had 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double ...
Melbourne [Australia], January 21 (ANI): America's Sebastian Korda produced another shocker in the ongoing Australian Open as he defeated the ...
Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points, including 15 in the pivotal third quarter, as the visiting Los Angeles Clippers ...
Jordan Poole bombed in a game-high 32 points, the Golden State Warriors tied an NBA 3-point record and the defending ...
Luka Doncic scored 34 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished seven assists -- all game highs -- to lead the ...