Sat, 21 Jan 2023

News RELEASES

Fair in Phnom-Penh

International

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

New Jersey home explosion injures five firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...

For second time, Colorado library closed due to meth contamination

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...

Tornadoes ravage US south, death toll now at nine

WASHINGTON D.C.: Local officials have said that at least nine people died after tornadoes destroyed homes and knocked out power ...

Italy's most-wanted Mafia boss nabbed after 30 years on run

ROME, Italy: After three decades on the run, Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy's No. 1 fugitive and a Mafia boss convicted ...

Sports

Kyrie Irving erupts for 48 points to push Nets past Jazz

Kyrie Irving dominated the fourth quarter and finished with a season-high 48 points and 11 rebounds to lift the Brooklyn ...

Jamal Murray's first triple-double helps Nuggets pound Pacers

Aaron Gordon scored 28 points, Jamal Murray had 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double ...

Australian Open: Korda shocks seventh-seed Medvedev, Felix overcomes Cerundolo

Melbourne [Australia], January 21 (ANI): America's Sebastian Korda produced another shocker in the ongoing Australian Open as he defeated the ...

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers end two-game skid by beating Spurs

Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points, including 15 in the pivotal third quarter, as the visiting Los Angeles Clippers ...

Short-handed Warriors sink Cavs with 3-point barrage

Jordan Poole bombed in a game-high 32 points, the Golden State Warriors tied an NBA 3-point record and the defending ...

Luka Doncic stars in Mavericks' rout of Heat

Luka Doncic scored 34 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished seven assists -- all game highs -- to lead the ...

Movie Review

The Virgin Spring (Jungfrukllan)
Virgin Spring