Sat, 21 Jan 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Cambodian Times.

More Information
28
Fair in Phnom-Penh

International

Section
Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

New Jersey home explosion injures five firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...

For second time, Colorado library closed due to meth contamination

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...

Tornadoes ravage US south, death toll now at nine

WASHINGTON D.C.: Local officials have said that at least nine people died after tornadoes destroyed homes and knocked out power ...

Italy's most-wanted Mafia boss nabbed after 30 years on run

ROME, Italy: After three decades on the run, Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy's No. 1 fugitive and a Mafia boss convicted ...

Sports

Section
Lakers' late surge ends Grizzlies' 11-game win streak

Russell Westbrook scored 29 points, LeBron James added 23 and the Los Angeles Lakers used some late-game heroics from Dennis ...

He will be hard to keep out: England coach Mott on Alex Hales' ODI return

London [UK], January 21 (ANI): England ODI coach Matthew Mott said Alex Hales will be hard to keep out if ...

Avalanche knock off Canucks for fourth straight win

Mikko Rantanen collected one goal and one assist to pace the surging Colorado Avalanche to a 4-1 victory over the ...

Kings hold off Thunder, extend win streak to six

Rookie Keegan Murray recorded career bests of 29 points and 14 rebounds and De'Aaron Fox added 25 points to pace ...

Magic face Wizards in search of elusive consecutive victories

The Orlando Magic look for consecutive wins for the first time in almost a month, playing the second leg of ...

Men's Hockey WC: Indian midfielder Hardik Singh ruled out of tournament due to injury

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 21 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team midfielder Hardik Singh has been ruled out of the ongoing ...

Movie Review

The Virgin Spring (Jungfrukllan)
Virgin Spring