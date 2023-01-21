Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Tourist footfall has increased significantly in Shimla following fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh.

"We have come here to see snowfall. We had come for one or two days but eventually plan to extend it as more snowfall has been forecast for the next 2-3 days," a tourist said.

"We have come here for the snowfall and we are enjoying the weather and expecting fresh snowfall here in the town. My daughter loves snowfall and she is also enjoying it. It is good to be here," said a tourist from Kalka.

"We have come to see snowfall in Shimla. You can see snow up there; I am expecting it here. We had come for one or two days, we shall extend our programme as more snowfall is forecasted," said another tourist from Haryana.

The higher reaches in Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Kinnaur, Sirmaur and Shimla districts have received fresh snowfall during the past 24 hours. The fresh snowfall continues in Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Shimla districts.

A tourist from Delhi said, "Watching snowfall in Himachal Pradesh is my first experience, we are just waiting for more snowfall here, if we get it here we will be happy if not we shall move further till Kufri or wherever we can see more snow."Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has decided to offer 40 per cent discounts on its properties to visiting tourists.

The tourism department of the state has issued directions to the authorities and also is appealing to the tourists to follow the advisory directed by the authorities to avoid any inconveniences.

Amit Kashyap, Director of the tourism department and Managing director of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Marketing Office said, "2022 was a very good year for tourism in the state this season. Nearly one crore sixty Lakh tourists visited Himachal Pradesh. The main reason behind tourists flocking to the region was coming out of the Covid pandemic after two years gap. Also, the tourism department did a major thrust to advertise.""Although the next two to three months in the state are lean for tourism, we expect a good footfall of tourists. We are offering 40 per cent discounts in the 55 hotels of Himachal Pradesh," the director added.

Kashyap further said that the Deputy Commissioners of Himachal Pradesh and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have issued several advisories on weather in the state. "I request all the tourists to follow those advisories," he marked.

Millions of tourists visit Himachal Pradesh annually during the winter season turning snow into white gold for the people involved in the travel and tourism industry of the state.

"275 roads are closed in snow-prone districts of the state and 330 electricity supply schemes disrupted due to the fresh snowfall in the last 24 hours," the State Emergency Operation Centre said on Friday.

The heavy snowfall also continued in the Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh. Parts of two National Highways in the district-- NH 305 closed at Jalori Pass and the NH that goes beyond Manali to Rohtang Tunnel-- were also closed due to snowfall.

Notably, the Kufri and Mashobra areas of Shimla have also been covered under a white layer of snow.

Earlier, the head of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Himachal, Surender Paul said to ANI on Thursday that there could be a slight relief from the "dry spell" and the rain or snowfall is unlikely to occur on Saturday and Sunday (January 21 and 22).

Meanwhile, according to the IMD reports, "Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall/thundershower is likely predicted over Punjab, HaryanaChandigarh, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on January 23 and increase after that over the area with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during January 24 and 27 and also over Delhi during January 24 to January 27.""Isolated hailstorms are also likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on January 23 and January 24. Also over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on January 24," IMD said. (ANI)