Sun, 22 Jan 2023

Fair in Phnom-Penh

India government seeks to ban fake news on social media

NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...

US asks court to allow masks to return on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

New Jersey home explosion injures five firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...

For second time, Colorado library closed due to meth contamination

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...

Ed Reed says Bethune-Cookman won't ratify contract

Ed Reed will not become the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman after all. The Hall of Fame safety announced Saturday ...

Hockey WC: India face New Zealand in do-or-die crossover tie for spot in quarter-finals

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 21 (ANI): India will take on New Zealand in a do-or-die crossover tie at the FIH ...

Australian Open: Mixed pair of Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna storm into second round

Melbourne [Australia], January 21 (ANI): The Indian ace mixed doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna breezed into the ...

Caroline Garcia rallies to reach Aussie fourth round

No. 4 seed Caroline Garcia of France rallied to reach the Australian Open fourth round with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 ...

Diamondbacks prospect suspended 120 games

Major League Baseball suspended Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jose Valdez 120 games after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. His ...

Canadiens F Cole Caufield (shoulder) out for season

Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield will undergo surgery to his right shoulder and miss the rest of the season, the ...

The Virgin Spring (Jungfrukllan)
Virgin Spring