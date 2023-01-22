Sun, 22 Jan 2023

News RELEASES

India government seeks to ban fake news on social media

NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...

US asks court to allow masks to return on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

New Jersey home explosion injures five firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...

For second time, Colorado library closed due to meth contamination

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...

Texas lands transfer WR Adonai Mitchell

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is transferring to Texas for the 2023 season after winning back-to-back national championships with Georgia. A ...

Important to play matches heading into big tournament: Mohammed Shami on WC preparation

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], January 21 (ANI): India pacer Mohammed Shami stated that it is essential to play matches before heading ...

NZ have nothing to lose, back our boys to do well: India hockey coach Graham Reid

Bhubaneswar (Odisha)[India], January 21 (ANI): Indian hockey team will take on New Zealand in the cross-over match of the ongoing ...

Michigan seeks momentum-building win vs. Minnesota

Recent success against one another is reason enough for both Minnesota and Michigan to feel confident heading into Sunday afternoon's ...

Report: Cavaliers F Dean Wade to make return Saturday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will return to the court Saturday against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN reported. Wade, 26, ...

