Sun, 22 Jan 2023

Fair in Phnom-Penh

India government seeks to ban fake news on social media

NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...

US asks court to allow masks to return on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

New Jersey home explosion injures five firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...

For second time, Colorado library closed due to meth contamination

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...

Penguins visit Devils in key Metropolitan showdown

A productive if imperfect road trip might have helped the New Jersey Devils begin rediscovering their early-season form. The return ...

Heat's Victor Oladipo continues comeback against Pelicans

If there is a bright spot to the Miami Heat's uneven and unpredictable season, it's the play of reserve guard ...

Divisional Playoffs: Giants-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction

A healthy Jalen Hurts and the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles begin their quest to send the franchise to its second Super ...

Eoin Morgan to play in Legends League Cricket, LLC Masters in Qatar

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Legends League Cricket (LLC) announced that the 2019 World Cup Winning England Captain would ...

Australian Open: Djokovic downs Dimitrov, Murray's marathon campaign wraps up

Melbourne [Australia], January 21 (ANI): At the Australian Open on Saturday, Novak Djokovic was once more put to test physically ...

Reports: Dodgers agree to terms with RHP Tyler Cyr

The Los Angeles Dodgers reached an agreement with free agent right-hander Tyler Cyr, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The 29-year-old reliever ...

Movie Review

The Virgin Spring (Jungfrukllan)
Virgin Spring