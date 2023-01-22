Get a daily dose of Cambodian Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...
HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...
POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...
ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...
A productive if imperfect road trip might have helped the New Jersey Devils begin rediscovering their early-season form. The return ...
If there is a bright spot to the Miami Heat's uneven and unpredictable season, it's the play of reserve guard ...
A healthy Jalen Hurts and the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles begin their quest to send the franchise to its second Super ...
New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Legends League Cricket (LLC) announced that the 2019 World Cup Winning England Captain would ...
Melbourne [Australia], January 21 (ANI): At the Australian Open on Saturday, Novak Djokovic was once more put to test physically ...
The Los Angeles Dodgers reached an agreement with free agent right-hander Tyler Cyr, multiple outlets reported Saturday. The 29-year-old reliever ...