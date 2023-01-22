Sun, 22 Jan 2023

News RELEASES

International

Officials: No quick return for travel from US to China, Japan

WASHINGTON D.C.: Airlines for America, a group representing major US airlines, said the demand for international air travel from either ...

India government seeks to ban fake news on social media

NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...

US asks court to allow masks to return on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

New Jersey home explosion injures five firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...

Sports

Habs rally from 2-goal deficit to down Leafs in OT

Rem Pitlick scored at 2:14 of overtime and the Montreal Canadiens rallied for a 3-2 win against the visiting Toronto ...

Mark Scheifele leads Jets to easy win over Senators

Mark Scheifele scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Winnipeg Jets defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Saturday. ...

Flyers build late lead, hang on to beat Red Wings

Scott Laughton and Noah Cates scored third-period goals and the visiting Philadelphia Flyers edged the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on ...

Evan Mobley (38 points) leads Cavaliers past Bucks

Evan Mobley scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the visiting Milwaukee Bucks ...

Pakistan's Diana Baig ruled out of ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Karachi [Pakistan], January 22 (ANI): Pakistan have suffered a big blow ahead of next month's ICC Women's T20 World Cup ...

Rui Hachimura scores 30 as Wizards top Magic

Rui Hachimura came off the bench to lead all scorers with 30 points, and seven players scored in double figures ...

