Sun, 22 Jan 2023

News RELEASES

Fair in Phnom-Penh

Petitions seek to save Tokyo baseball stadium Babe Ruth played at

TOKYO, Japan: Thousands of baseball fans have signed a petition to save the iconic Meiji Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, which ...

Officials: No quick return for travel from US to China, Japan

WASHINGTON D.C.: Airlines for America, a group representing major US airlines, said the demand for international air travel from either ...

India government seeks to ban fake news on social media

NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...

US asks court to allow masks to return on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

Paul Cotter, Knights put emphatic end to skid by beating Capitals

Paul Cotter scored two goals and Nicolas Roy had a goal and two assists as the Vegas Golden Knights snapped ...

Divisional Playoffs: Bengals-Bills Preview, Props, Prediction

Pro Bowl quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow were slated to have their initial confrontation earlier this month. But Damar ...

Minus four starters, Suns still defeat Pacers

Dependable Mikal Bridges had 22 points and four steals, Bismack Biyombo and Josh Okogie made surprising contributions and the Phoenix ...

Australian Open: Elena Rybakina upsets World No. 1 Iga Swiatek to enter quarterfinals

Melbourne [Australia], January 22 (ANI): In a fourth-round showdown No.22 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan upset World No.1 Iga Swiatek ...

Eagles drub Giants 38-7, advance to NFC title game

Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles dominated the first half en ...

Jake Oettinger nabs 2nd shutout this week in Stars' 4-0 win

Goaltender Jake Oettinger beat Arizona for the first time, Radek Faksa scored twice in Dallas' three-goal first period, and the ...

High Sierra