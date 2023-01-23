Mon, 23 Jan 2023

China hosting online platform for ride-sharing, cargo trucking

BEIJING, China: State media Beijing Daily has reported that China will launch a state-backed online platform for transport, which will ...

Petitions seek to save Tokyo baseball stadium Babe Ruth played at

TOKYO, Japan: Thousands of baseball fans have signed a petition to save the iconic Meiji Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, which ...

Officials: No quick return for travel from US to China, Japan

WASHINGTON D.C.: Airlines for America, a group representing major US airlines, said the demand for international air travel from either ...

India government seeks to ban fake news on social media

NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...

US asks court to allow masks to return on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Golden Knights look to build on momentum vs. Coyotes

The Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights will begin a six-game road stretch on Sunday night when they face the Arizona ...

Winning streak over, Grizzlies aim to start new one in Phoenix

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to return to the win column on Sunday night when they continue their season-high five-game ...

Flyers, Jets ready for fast turnaround after big wins

The Philadelphia Flyers will look for their 10th win in 13 games when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday ...

We are in right direction, says Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester [UK], January 22 (ANI): Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is confident that he will be successful at the ...

'We need to improve from top to bottom': West Indies skipper Matthews on team's batting

Potchefstroom [South Africa], January 22 (ANI): West Indies captain Hayley Matthews admitted on Sunday that her side's batting was a ...

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Team's road to 20-over extravaganza

Dubai [UAE], January 22 (ANI): Ten teams will head to South Africa for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, ...

High Sierra